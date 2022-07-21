Economist says importers in Armenia are in the best situation now amid appreciation of dram

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Economist Tatul Manaseryan says that importers are now in the best situation during the current appreciation of the Armenian dram and depreciation of foreign currency.

“Today, importers, not manufacturers and those establishing production, are in the most favorable, in the best situation. And this is, first of all, connected with the “cheap” dollar and the appreciated dram”, he said at a press conference today.

He said that importers are now paying cheaper for the same goods and make a big profit.

“When a national currency is appreciated in the economy, it almost automatically leads to the decline in prices. When we are a country with import direction, we also import the prices of the global market. When the dram is appreciated, these prices, expressed in dram, should fall a bit, which is not taking place”, he said.

In this sense he sees need for proper state control of prices. He notes that today importers have an appreciated national currency in their hands, even there is a high demand despite the high prices, no matter how much the prices rise, the demand is not declining.