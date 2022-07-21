Pakistan boat accident death toll reaches 28 – DAWN

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Pakistani rescue divers recovered two more bodies from two points in the River Indus — between Rahim Yar Khan and Guddu barrage — on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the boat accident to at least 28, DAWN newspaper reports.

A wooden boat carrying a marriage party from the Hussain Bux Solangi village capsized near Machhko due to overloading two days earlier.

Search operations for around two dozen missing persons are still ongoing.