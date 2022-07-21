Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 July 2022

Pakistan boat accident death toll reaches 28 – DAWN

Pakistan boat accident death toll reaches 28 – DAWN

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Pakistani rescue divers recovered two more bodies from two points in the River Indus — between Rahim Yar Khan and Guddu barrage — on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the boat accident to at least 28, DAWN newspaper reports.

A wooden boat carrying a marriage party from the Hussain Bux Solangi village capsized near Machhko due to overloading two days earlier. 

Search operations for around two dozen missing persons are still ongoing.

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]