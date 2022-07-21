LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-22
LONDON, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 July:
The price of aluminum up by 1.72% to $2430.00, copper price up by 1.38% to $7378.00, lead price up by 2.32% to $2032.50, nickel price up by 2.83% to $21179.00, tin price down by 0.48% to $24691.00, zinc price up by 1.97% to $3006.50, molybdenum price stood at $34943.23, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
