LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-22

LONDON, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.72% to $2430.00, copper price up by 1.38% to $7378.00, lead price up by 2.32% to $2032.50, nickel price up by 2.83% to $21179.00, tin price down by 0.48% to $24691.00, zinc price up by 1.97% to $3006.50, molybdenum price stood at $34943.23, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.