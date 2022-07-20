Yerevan Metro restores normal operation, the bomb alert was false
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The normal operation of the Yerevan metro has been restored, the bomb alert was false, ARMENPRESS reports Tatevik Khachatryan, press secretary of the Yerevan Metro, said.
Yerevan Metro was stopped at 13:30, the passengers and the personnel had been evacuated amid the report of explosive devices installed at the metro stations.
