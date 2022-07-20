Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July 2022

Yerevan Metro restores normal operation, the bomb alert was false

Yerevan Metro restores normal operation, the bomb alert was false

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The normal operation of the Yerevan metro has been restored, the bomb alert was false, ARMENPRESS reports Tatevik Khachatryan, press secretary of the Yerevan Metro, said.

Yerevan Metro was stopped at 13:30, the passengers and the personnel had been evacuated amid the report of explosive devices installed at the metro stations.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]