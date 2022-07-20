Pyunik FC manager apologizes for striking child pitch invader after Dudelange match

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The General Manager of Yerevan’s Pyunik FC Kim Arakelyan has issued a public apology for striking a child who ran into the pitch following the club’s UEFA Champions League 1st leg of second qualifying round match against F91 Dudelange.

“I’d like to apologize for the incident that took place after the match against Dudelange. My partners who organize international matches will very well understand that these matches imply a great sense of responsibility and any violation could lead to serious consequences for the club, up to disqualification of the entire team and ban from participation in European championships.

Nevetheless, I very well realize and I bear the entire responsibility for the incident. Being devoted to Pyunik FC and our country, I couldn’t properly react and I let my emotions control me. I apologize to everyone involved and our team, because our team symbolizes only victories, history and respect,” Arakelyan said in a statement.

He added that he is willing to meet with the child and the parents and personally apologize.

Pyunik lost 1:0 to Dudelange in Yerevan.