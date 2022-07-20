Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July 2022

Sports Programming Federation established in Armenia

Sports Programming Federation established in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Sports (Competitive) Programming Federation of Armenia was formally established. 

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan is the president of the federation.

The federation seeks to develop and promote sports programming in Armenia.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]