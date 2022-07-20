Gyumri and Russia’s Tver become sister cities

GYUMRI, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Gyumri Vice Mayor Davit Arushanyan and the Mayor of the Russian city of Tver Alexey Ogonkov signed a cooperation agreement on July 20.

Under the agreement, Gyumri and Tver became sister cities.

Arushanyan presented to Ogonkov Gyumri’s potential and resources in culture, sport, IT, tourism and light industry.

He said that the agreement is “the first step” in strengthening the friendly relations between Gyumri and Tver.

“Meetings and mutual-visits of delegations will be organized to coordinate partnership and exchange opinions on issues of mutual interest, consultations and negotiations will be held and if necessary working groups will be launched to cooperate in various areas,” Arushanyan said, adding that they agreed to contribute to creating business ties between the two cities.

Mayor Ogonkov noted that the Armenian community has its contribution in the development of a number of areas in Tver, in person of the locals of Gyumri living in Tver.