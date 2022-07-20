LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-07-22

LONDON, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 July:

The price of aluminum down by 1.55% to $2389.00, copper price down by 2.01% to $7277.50, lead price down by 0.60% to $1986.50, nickel price down by 0.27% to $20596.00, tin price up by 0.37% to $24810.00, zinc price down by 1.91% to $2948.50, molybdenum price down by 1.06% to $34943.23, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.