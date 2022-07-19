Armenian Deputy FM, newly appointed Ambassador of Albania discuss issues of deepening cooperation in a number of spheres

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. On July 19, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Albania Luela Hajdaraga (residence in Athens) on the occasion of handing over the copy of her credentials.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, congratulating the Ambassador on the occasion of her appointment, Deputy Foreign Minister Hovhannisyan highlighted the importance of Armenian-Albanian relations and the need to further develop them. He wished success to Ambassador Hajdaraga in her mission, expressing hope that she will give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation with her vigorous activities.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and good wishes, Ambassador Hajdaraga assured that she will make maximum efforts to activate and promote the cooperation between Armenia and Albania.

The interlocutors referred to issues related to political dialogue, partnership in international structures, development of trade and economic relations, cooperation in educational and cultural fields, as well as the expansion of the legal framework.