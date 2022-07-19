Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-07-22

YEREVAN, 19 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.30 drams to 415.35 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.46 drams to 425.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 7.53 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.90 drams to 499.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 188.72 drams to 22955.87 drams. Silver price up by 5.79 drams to 252.12 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.