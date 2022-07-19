United States welcomes meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs – State Department spox

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The United States welcomes the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Tbilisi, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

Asked what is the US role in this process, Ned Price said: “Well, we have been taking an active role. We’ve consistently said that we are ready and stand ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, to help the countries find a long-term, comprehensive peace”.

The State Department Spokesperson added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had an opportunity in recent weeks to engage with his foreign ministry – his foreign minister counterparts. “Assistant Secretary Donfried, others in this building, have also had an opportunity to engage at high levels with their Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts as well”, he said, adding: “We did welcome the meeting between the representatives. We continue to believe that dialogue is the best means by which to achieve a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region, and we’ll continue to support that in any way we can”.