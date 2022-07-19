Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July 2022

Turkey’s Erdogan meets with Iran’s Supreme Leader in Tehran

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu news agency reported.

The meeting was held in a closed format for the press and lasted 40 minutes.

 








