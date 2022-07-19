Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July 2022

Armenian school-children win 2 silver, 4 bronze medals at 2022 International Mathematical Olympiad

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. 589 students from 104 countries participated in the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad, which was held in Oslo, Norway, from July 6 to 16.

Armenia was represented by 6 school-children at the Olympiad.

Vahagn Hovhannisyan and Ruben Hambardzumyan (Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan) won a silver medal, Hayk Karapetyan, Vahram Asatryan, Areg Mkrtchyan (Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan) and Arayi Khalatyan (Quantum College) captured bronze medals, the ministry of education of Armenia said.

Last year the Olympiad was held in a virtual format.








