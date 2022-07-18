Minister Kerobyan and Ambassador of Syria to Armenia discuss possibilities of strengthening economic relations

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Republic of Armenia, Nora Arisian on July 18. ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Economy informs that the possibilities of strengthening bilateral cooperation and business relations in the fields of industry, agriculture and trade were discussed.

Reference was made to the organization and holding of the regular session of the Armenian-Syrian intergovernmental commission.