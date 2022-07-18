Head of National Assembly opposition faction intends to appeal to Azerbaijan with the request to organize visit to POWs

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Mamijanyan, Head of the National Assembly opposition "I have honor" faction, intends to appeal to Azerbaijan with the request to organize a visit to see the war prisoners, ARMENPRESS reports Hayk Mamijanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"Tomorrow, I will write an official letter to the speaker of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan with the request to organize a visit to see our compatriots held in prison in Azerbaijan, to learn about their health condition and conditions of detention.

I will also inform the presidents of the CIS, Council of Europe, and Euronest parliamentary assemblies, the president of the European Parliament, as well as the Ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries to Armenia," Mamijanyan wrote.