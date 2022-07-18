Fellow soldier arrested in connection with soldier's death

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the investigation into the criminal case over the death of conscript Arsen Manukyan, a number of circumstances have been revealed. As ARMENPRESS was informed by the Investigative Committee, Arsen Manukyan's fellow-soldier has been arrested.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee informed that on July 14, 2022 at around 10:25 a.m., private Arsen Manukyan, a mandatory conscript soldier of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, while performing the duties of an observer in a combat position, fatally shot himself from an "AKM" type assault rifle attached to him.