Prime Minister introduces new Chief of General Staff to top brass

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ministry of Defense to introduce the new Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense Edvard Asryan to the top military leadership.

“First of all I’d like to thank Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts for fulfilling the duties of the Chief of General Staff in the last six months. I’d like to wish good luck to Mr. Asryan in fulfilling his mission in this highly important position. As you know, certain legislative changes were made and from now on after the law takes effect the Chief of the General Staff will also serve as First Deputy Minister of Defense, with all subsequent consequences. We made this decision upon studying a number of events that took place in the recent years, including issues of working partnership between the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. I believe that a right decision was made. I’d like to express hope that as a result of implementing this decision the productivity of our work in the area of reforms of the military, the army will be more effective.

Mr. Kochunts, allow me to once again thank you for your work, and Mr. Asryan, allow me to wish you good luck in this highly important position,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

“In this responsible position, Mr. Prime Minister, I assume the obligation to fulfill all envisaged functions and duties and fulfill the objectives of the Armed Forces,” Asryan said in part in his remarks. He stressed that the General Staff is a collegial body and that they will work under collegial principals.

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan also delivered remarks. He congratulated Asryan on his appointment and wished productive work. Papikyan thanked Kochunts for his service.

Asryan then ceremonially assumed the duties of Chief of General Staff as Minister of Defense Papikyan handed him the Coat of Arms of the Armed Forces.