Moscow to host next meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan border commission in August

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The next meeting of the border delimitation and border security commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place in August, the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s Office said in response to a query from ARMENPRESS.

Grigoryan is the chairman of the commission from the Armenian side.

The meeting in August will take place in Moscow. The exact date is yet to be announced.

The first meeting of the Armenian and Azeri deputy prime ministers on border delimitation and border security took place on May 24 on the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.