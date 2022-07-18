Armenian Prime Minister holds meeting with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

The Prime Minister said that Naryshkin’s visit is another good chance to discuss the agenda items of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.

PM Pashinyan underscored that this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed conviction that through joint efforts it will be possible to make the partnership more effective and stronger.

Sergey Naryshkin thanked the PM for the warm reception and noted the existing high-level political dialogue between Armenia and Russia which contributes to the development and strengthening of cooperation in various areas.

Issues pertaining to international and regional security were also discussed. The ongoing processes in the South Caucasus region were addressed.