Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss mutual partnership between Armenia and Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the PM’s Office said.

The two PMs discussed issues relating to the mutual partnership between Armenia and Russia, as well as the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Nikol Pashinyan thanked Mikhail Mishustin for the operational response to a number of issues of Armenian-Russian commercial relations.

Issues relating to the agenda of the upcoming session of the EAEU Inter-governmental Council, to be held in Kyrgyzstan in August, were also discussed.