Armenian FM to visit Poland

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. On July 19, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Poland on an official visit, MFA Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.

Within the framework of the visit, Foreign Minister Mirzoyan will have meetings with Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau and other high-ranking officials.

Issues related to Armenian-Polish relations in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as regional stability will be discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Zbigniev Rau will deliver statements for the press with the results of their meeting.