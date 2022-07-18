GMs Tigran Petrosyan, Tigran Harutyunyan to hold simultaneous exhibition with fans on International Chess Day
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Chess grandmaster Tigran Petrosyan and international grandmaster Tigran Harutyunyan will hold simultaneous exhibition games with fans on the occasion of International Chess Day on July 20, 20:00 in Yerevan’s Cascade.
The event is organized by the Chess Federation of Armenia.
