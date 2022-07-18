Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July 2022

GMs Tigran Petrosyan, Tigran Harutyunyan to hold simultaneous exhibition with fans on International Chess Day

GMs Tigran Petrosyan, Tigran Harutyunyan to hold simultaneous exhibition with fans on International Chess Day

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Chess grandmaster Tigran Petrosyan and international grandmaster Tigran Harutyunyan will hold simultaneous exhibition games with fans on the occasion of International Chess Day on July 20, 20:00 in Yerevan’s Cascade.

The event is organized by the Chess Federation of Armenia.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]