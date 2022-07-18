COVID-19: Armenia reports 629 new cases in a week
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. 629 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 424,400.
5681 tests were conducted within a week.
No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8626.
The number of recoveries rose by 311, bringing the total to 413,354.
The number of active cases is 736.
