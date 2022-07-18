Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July 2022

Catholicos of All Armenians departs for USA on pontifical visit

Catholicos of All Armenians departs for USA on pontifical visit

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, departed for the United States on a pontifical visit, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said.

During the visit Catholicos Garegin II will meet with representatives of diocese and national structures.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]