FIBA U16 European Championship: Armenia takes second place in Division C, Moghoyan named MVP

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian U16 Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams took the second places in the FIBA U16 European Championship.

Andorra's Men’s team were crowned FIBA U16 European Championship, Division C champions for a fourth time after they defeated Armenia 84-65 in Sunday's Final.

Armenia’s Gregory Moghoyan earned tournament MVP honors.

Meanwhile, the Cypriot Women’s team defeated Armenia 58:42.