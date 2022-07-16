Our joint efforts to establish peace and stability will bear fruit. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili referred to the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Tbilisi.

"I am very proud to see that Tbilisi being venue of the Foreign Minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan. I am confident that our joint efforts to establish peace and stability in the region will yield result," ARMENPRESS reports the Georgian Foreign Minister wrote on his Twitter microblog.

The meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilya Darchiashvili.