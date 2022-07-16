The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan kicks off
YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has started in Tbilisi, hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, ARMENPRESS reports Spokesman of MFA Armenia Vahan Hunanyan informed.
- 12:37 The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan kicks off
- 11:31 Armenian, Kazakh officials discuss possibilities of importing oil products from Kazakhstan to Armenia
- 11:12 FM Mirzoyan arrives in Tbilisi on working visit
- 09:58 Azerbaijan opens fire in the direction of Armenian military positions. Ministry of Defense
- 07.15-22:02 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia, Director of US CIA discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey negotiations
- 07.15-21:52 PM Pashinyan, US CIA Director William Burns discuss processes taking place in the South Caucasus
- 07.15-21:32 Ensuring safe, prosperous development and independence of Armenia. PM Pashinyan on the day of NSS border guard troops
- 07.15-19:06 Armenian Ambassador to Cyprus meets with Commissioner for Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs of the President Cyprus
- 07.15-18:46 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Tbilisi
- 07.15-18:29 Storm of Bastille and Armenian-French friendship. A festive event was held on the occasion of the National Day of France
- 07.15-18:15 Armenian and Azerbaijani experts discuss prospects for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in Moscow
- 07.15-17:23 Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem presents Biden with plate and pomegranate made of Armenian terracotta
- 07.15-17:18 Russia interested in developing friendly, brotherly partnership with Armenia: Minister Saveliev tells PM Pashinyan
- 07.15-16:00 Armenian film producer Armen Grigoryan dies
- 07.15-15:48 Joe Biden visits Armenian Church in Bethlehem
- 07.15-15:40 Armenian-Nigerian family sends their son to military service in Armenian Army
- 07.15-15:17 Rossiya Airlines to operate Volgograd-Yerevan flights
- 07.15-15:00 Armenia reforms refugee and asylum system
- 07.15-12:55 Estonian PM resigns to form new government
- 07.15-11:37 Armenia plans to open diplomatic office in Cyprus
- 07.15-11:11 Ambassador Makunts presents Armenia’s position on regional developments at meeting with US Senator
- 07.15-10:28 Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations, Chargé d'Affaires of Georgian Embassy discuss ongoing and future projects
- 07.15-10:01 U.S. House adopts four pro-Armenian Amendments
- 07.15-09:58 Excavations planned in more than 20 monuments in Armenia this year
- 07.15-09:48 Sri Lankan president officially resigns — parliament speaker
12:29, 07.09.2022
2861 views When world’s focus is on Ukraine, Azerbaijan may be tempted to launch large-scale provocation at any moment - Armenia FM
16:04, 07.11.2022
2271 views Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with Turkish President
17:34, 07.09.2022
2117 views Dutch Embassy in Armenia holds business days for the first time
14:17, 07.09.2022
1851 views Armenia to host 500 foreign delegates during 2022 International Biology Olympiad
17:18, 07.12.2022
1842 views PM Pashinyan, Rosatom Director General discuss opportunities of building new nuclear power plant in Armenia