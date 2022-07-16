LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-07-22

LONDON, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 July:

The price of aluminum is up by 0.28% to $2343.00, copper price is up by 0.29% to $7190.50, lead price is up by 6.03% to $1944.00, nickel price is down by 0.09% to $19385.00, tin price is up by 2.19% to $24850.00, zinc price is up by 1.39% to $2915.00, molybdenum price is down by 1.22% to $35780.98, cobalt price is down by 8.27% to $55445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.