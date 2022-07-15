Secretary of Security Council of Armenia, Director of US CIA discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey negotiations

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. On July 15, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed the future process of Armenia-US bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia presented the regional security environment, existing challenges and Armenia's approach to establishing peace in the region. In this context, the parties discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey negotiation processes.