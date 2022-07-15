Armenian Ambassador to Cyprus meets with Commissioner for Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs of the President Cyprus

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Cyprus Tigran Mkrtchyan met in Nicosia (residence in Athens) with the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Diaspora Affairs of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Fotis Fotiou, ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy of Armenia in Greece informed on its "Facebook" page.

Welcoming Fotis Fotiou, Ambassador Mkrtchyan referred to the brotherly and long-standing relations between the two countries, noting that the two peoples are united by a common history, value system, and challenges.

The Ambassador emphasized the cooperation between the two countries on the issues related to the Diaspora, highlighting both Armenia-Cyprus bilateral and Armenia-Cyprus-Greece trilateral cooperation. Ambassador Mkrtchyan also emphasized the importance of the memorandum of cooperation in trilateral format signed in Patras, Greece on June 24 and the need to consistently implement its provisions.

The Cypriot official noted that the three countries have quite functional and active communities in different corners of the world, each fully integrated in their countries of residence with organized structures, adding that it is extremely important to use the existing potential of the diaspora for presenting common agendas, implementing common goals and interests.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mkrtchyan particularly emphasized the role of the Armenian Cypriot community in promoting Armenian-Cypriot relations and strengthening them even more. In that context, Ambassador Mkrtchyan emphasized the invaluable role and contribution of Vardges Mahtesyan, the state representative of the Armenian Cypriot community in the House of Representatives of Cyprus, who was present at the meeting.