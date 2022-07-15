Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July 2022

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Tbilisi

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. On July 16, a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Tbilisi, ARMENPRESS reports, Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed on his "Facebook" page.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]