Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Tbilisi
YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. On July 16, a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Tbilisi, ARMENPRESS reports, Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed on his "Facebook" page.
- 18:46 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Tbilisi
- 18:29 Storm of Bastille and Armenian-French friendship. A festive event was held on the occasion of the National Day of France
- 18:15 Armenian and Azerbaijani experts discuss prospects for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in Moscow
- 17:23 Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem presents Biden with plate and pomegranate made of Armenian terracotta
- 17:18 Russia interested in developing friendly, brotherly partnership with Armenia: Minister Saveliev tells PM Pashinyan
- 16:00 Armenian film producer Armen Grigoryan dies
- 15:48 Joe Biden visits Armenian Church in Bethlehem
- 15:40 Armenian-Nigerian family sends their son to military service in Armenian Army
- 15:17 Rossiya Airlines to operate Volgograd-Yerevan flights
- 15:00 Armenia reforms refugee and asylum system
- 12:55 Estonian PM resigns to form new government
- 11:37 Armenia plans to open diplomatic office in Cyprus
- 11:11 Ambassador Makunts presents Armenia’s position on regional developments at meeting with US Senator
- 10:28 Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations, Chargé d'Affaires of Georgian Embassy discuss ongoing and future projects
- 10:01 U.S. House adopts four pro-Armenian Amendments
- 09:58 Excavations planned in more than 20 monuments in Armenia this year
- 09:48 Sri Lankan president officially resigns — parliament speaker
- 08:37 European Stocks down - 14-07-22
- 08:35 US stocks - 14-07-22
- 08:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-22
- 08:32 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 14-07-22
- 08:31 Oil Prices Down - 14-07-22
- 07.14-23:24 Armenian people are grateful to France for always pursuing the protection of the vital interests of Armenia – Deputy PM
- 07.14-19:24 Ruling party will not initiate the process of stripping opposition MPs of mandates
- 07.14-19:14 Azerbaijanis kidnap a resident of Khachik village, return him a few days later: investigation is underway
10:15, 07.08.2022
3194 views Visit to El Jem Amphitheatre, quad biking in Sahara Desert: Journalists share their recent adventure travel in Tunisia
19:45, 07.08.2022
3090 views India supports resolution of NK conflict under OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship: Ambassador's exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
12:29, 07.09.2022
2809 views When world’s focus is on Ukraine, Azerbaijan may be tempted to launch large-scale provocation at any moment - Armenia FM
12:27, 07.08.2022
2599 views Armenian Parliament Speaker calls his Estonian counterpart’s recent visit to Shushi “extremely concerning”
10:26, 07.08.2022
2450 views Best way to move forward is to unite: Ruben Vardanyan introduces goals of The Future Armenian initiative