Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem presents Biden with plate and pomegranate made of Armenian terracotta

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian presented US President Joe Biden with a plate and a pomegranate made of Armenian terracotta, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan said on social media.

Earlier he said that the US President visited the Armenian Church of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity.

During the talk with the US President, the Armenian Patriarch thanked him for recognizing the Armenian Genocide and discussed other topics as well.