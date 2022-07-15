Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July 2022

Joe Biden visits Armenian Church in Bethlehem

Joe Biden visits Armenian Church in Bethlehem

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden visited the Armenian Church of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan said on social media.

The US President met with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]