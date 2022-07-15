LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-22
LONDON, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 July:
The price of aluminum down by 0.81% to $2336.50, copper price down by 2.12% to $7170.00, lead price down by 6.17% to $1833.50, nickel price down by 8.26% to $19402.00, tin price down by 4.12% to $24318.00, zinc price down by 2.58% to $2875.00, molybdenum price down by 1.79% to $36221.91, cobalt price stood at $60445.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 08:37 European Stocks down - 14-07-22
- 08:35 US stocks - 14-07-22
- 08:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-22
- 08:32 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 14-07-22
- 08:31 Oil Prices Down - 14-07-22
- 07.14-23:24 Armenian people are grateful to France for always pursuing the protection of the vital interests of Armenia – Deputy PM
- 07.14-19:24 Ruling party will not initiate the process of stripping opposition MPs of mandates
- 07.14-19:14 Azerbaijanis kidnap a resident of Khachik village, return him a few days later: investigation is underway
- 07.14-18:09 The reforms planned in the field of Civil Aviation were discussed at the Prime Minister
- 07.14-17:59 Armenian-German relations are developing dynamically. PM Pashinyan receives the delegation of state of Saxony-Anhalt
- 07.14-17:49 Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania concurrently appointed Ambassador to Estonia
- 07.14-17:40 Edvard Asryan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
- 07.14-17:26 Armenia-EU Readmission Agreement’s annual implementation highly appreciated at Joint Committee’s session
- 07.14-17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-07-22
- 07.14-17:14 Asian Stocks down - 14-07-22
- 07.14-16:54 Russia invariably supports Armenia-Turkey normalization process – foreign ministry spox
- 07.14-16:24 Armenia government to provide support to Armenians, Yazidis, Kurds and Assyrians of Iraqi Kurdistan
- 07.14-16:03 Armenian Deputy PM, EU’s Special Representative discuss regional developments
- 07.14-15:35 Armenia, United States interested in prospects of expanding cooperation in high technologies
- 07.14-15:06 Armenian Parliament Speaker, Serbian Ambassador discuss cooperation development prospects
- 07.14-14:13 President Khachaturyan, Ambassador Louyot highlight constant development of Armenian- French relations
- 07.14-13:51 Armenian soldier found dead in military position
- 07.14-13:41 "Armenia Day" event to be held in Landtag of Saxony-Anhalt of Germany
- 07.14-13:31 PM urges citizens to follow fire safety rules amid hot weather
- 07.14-11:56 Germany’s best business school in Armenia: Joint program with Matena
10:15, 07.08.2022
3118 views Visit to El Jem Amphitheatre, quad biking in Sahara Desert: Journalists share their recent adventure travel in Tunisia
19:45, 07.08.2022
3061 views India supports resolution of NK conflict under OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship: Ambassador's exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
12:29, 07.09.2022
2775 views When world’s focus is on Ukraine, Azerbaijan may be tempted to launch large-scale provocation at any moment - Armenia FM
12:27, 07.08.2022
2559 views Armenian Parliament Speaker calls his Estonian counterpart’s recent visit to Shushi “extremely concerning”
10:26, 07.08.2022
2403 views Best way to move forward is to unite: Ruben Vardanyan introduces goals of The Future Armenian initiative