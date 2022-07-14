Azerbaijanis kidnap a resident of Khachik village, return him a few days later: investigation is underway

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia is carrying out operational actions to clarify the circumstances of the incident with a resident of the village of Khachik, who, according to his brother, left home on June 3 and did not return.

As the press service of the Investigative Committee told ARMENPRESS, as a result of operational measures it became known that on June 3, at about 09:00, a resident of Khachik village A.Kh. went alone to the area bordering Azerbaijan called "Jaghatsi Dzor" to collect greenery, where three unknown people of Azerbaijani nationality approached him and against his will transported him to Nakhichevan, and on June 12 A.Kh. was returned to the area called "Jaghatsi Dzor", from where he returned to the village of Khachik.

The investigation continues.