Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania concurrently appointed Ambassador to Estonia
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia signed a decree on concurrently appointing Hovhannes Igityan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Estonia, the Presidential Office said.
Hovhannes Igityan is also Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania.
The President signed the relevant decree based on the proposal of the Prime Minister.
