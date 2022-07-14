Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 July 2022

Edvard Asryan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia signed a decree on appointing Edvard Asryan Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Presidential Office said.

Edvard Asryan was appointed to the post for a five-year term.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

 








