Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-07-22

YEREVAN, 14 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.79 drams to 412.63 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.06 drams to 413.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.07 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.56 drams to 487.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 36.96 drams to 22879.17 drams. Silver price up by 1.67 drams to 251.46 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.