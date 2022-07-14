Armenian soldier found dead in military position
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The body of Armenian conscript Arsen Manukyan, born in 2003, was found with a gunshot wound in the head in a military position of one of the military units located in the eastern direction of the Republic on July 14, at 10:25, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
Investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.
