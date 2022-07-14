PM comments on quality of road construction works

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. During the Cabinet meeting today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the quality of ongoing road construction works in the Republic.

The PM stated that in fact, the problems connected with the work quality have not been solved.

“Problems connected with quality emerge from time to time. In some cases, of course, there are additional factors that contribute to it, but in any case we should keep our focus on the qualitative part of the work. Moreover, in addition to the problem of quality of roads, we also have a problem of traffic of cars exceeding the specified weight. Our political decision is that we should have a road scale system”, he said, adding that works are underway on this direction and some equipment has already been purchased.