Parliament convenes emergency session at initiative of lawmakers - LIVE
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament convened an emergency session today at the initiative of lawmakers.
5 legislative initiatives are on agenda. Particularly, the MPs will debate the bills on making changes and amendments to the Electoral Code, the Judicial Code, the Law on Diplomatic Service, the Labor Code, etc.
