LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-22
LONDON, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 July:
The price of aluminum down by 0.19% to $2355.50, copper price down by 0.39% to $7325.50, lead price up by 0.80% to $1954.00, nickel price down by 1.05% to $21150.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $25364.00, zinc price down by 2.16% to $2951.00, molybdenum price stood at $36883.29, cobalt price stood at $60445.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:01 Armenia Deputy PM, ADB Country Director discuss new cooperation prospects
- 09:52 European Stocks down - 13-07-22
- 09:51 US stocks down - 13-07-22
- 09:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-22
- 09:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 13-07-22
- 09:47 Oil Prices Up - 13-07-22
- 07.13-21:30 Azerbaijani special services continue hacking Armenian accounts of Facebook – NSS Artsakh
- 07.13-20:27 Ministry of Emergency Situations receives alert regarding the mining of "Zvartnots" international airport
- 07.13-19:50 PM Pashinyan, EU Special Representative refer to steps aimed at peace and stability in South Caucasus
- 07.13-19:33 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia, EU Special Representative discuss implementation of the Brussels process
- 07.13-18:47 Biden arrives in Israel
- 07.13-17:46 EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar visits Armenia
- 07.13-17:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-22
- 07.13-17:11 Asian Stocks - 13-07-22
- 07.13-16:12 UK Ambassador to Armenia visits Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces
- 07.13-15:54 Armenian PM receives participants of 2022 Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival
- 07.13-15:13 Armenia lifts ban on imports of poultry products from China
- 07.13-14:48 ‘The biggest change in migration sector’ – Migration Service chief on structure's upcoming merger into new ministry
- 07.13-14:25 Sevan Startup Summit 2022 will not take place due to technical reasons
- 07.13-14:01 Ucom provides high-speed internet to a number of ACF "SOS - CHILDREN'S VILLAGES" centers
- 07.13-12:53 Next year state debt forecast to be 5 trillion 246 billion drams
- 07.13-12:16 Armenia-Turkey normalization to positively affect entire region – US State Department
- 07.13-12:09 Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Montenegro’s PM on Statehood Day
- 07.13-11:44 Parliament’s Council to convene session on applying to Constitutional Court for stripping opposition MPs of mandate
- 07.13-11:12 U.S. House set to vote on amendments calling for release of Armenian POWs, requiring reports on Azerbaijani war crimes
10:15, 07.08.2022
3013 views Visit to El Jem Amphitheatre, quad biking in Sahara Desert: Journalists share their recent adventure travel in Tunisia
19:45, 07.08.2022
2977 views India supports resolution of NK conflict under OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship: Ambassador's exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
19:11, 07.07.2022
2724 views Any attempt for geopolitical changes in the region unacceptable for Iran – Pashinyan receives Iranian official
12:29, 07.09.2022
2667 views When world’s focus is on Ukraine, Azerbaijan may be tempted to launch large-scale provocation at any moment - Armenia FM
18:22, 07.07.2022
2605 views Vice President of Serbian meets with representatives of Armenian community, discusses development of relations