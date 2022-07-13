Azerbaijani special services continue hacking Armenian accounts of Facebook – NSS Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh informs that the Azerbaijani special services continue hacking the Armenian user accounts of the social network "Facebook" and use them to spread false news about "citizens providing state and military secrets to the enemy", trying to create an atmosphere of fear.

"The National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh takes appropriate steps to prevent possible developments, urging not to give in to fake news and to refrain from spreading suspicious news, discussing them on social networks and following only the official news," ARMENPRESS reports the statement of the NSS Artsakh said.