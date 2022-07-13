Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July 2022

Ministry of Emergency Situations receives alert regarding the mining of "Zvartnots" international airport

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. On July 13, at 7:19 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received information that Yerevan's "Zvartnots" International Airport is mined.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, relevant specialists have arrived at the scene.








