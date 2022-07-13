Ministry of Emergency Situations receives alert regarding the mining of "Zvartnots" international airport
YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. On July 13, at 7:19 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received information that Yerevan's "Zvartnots" International Airport is mined.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, relevant specialists have arrived at the scene.
- 21:30 Azerbaijani special services continue hacking Armenian accounts of Facebook – NSS Artsakh
- 20:27 Ministry of Emergency Situations receives alert regarding the mining of "Zvartnots" international airport
- 19:50 PM Pashinyan, EU Special Representative refer to steps aimed at peace and stability in South Caucasus
- 19:33 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia, EU Special Representative discuss implementation of the Brussels process
- 18:47 Biden arrives in Israel
- 17:46 EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar visits Armenia
- 17:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-22
- 17:11 Asian Stocks - 13-07-22
- 16:12 UK Ambassador to Armenia visits Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces
- 15:54 Armenian PM receives participants of 2022 Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival
- 15:13 Armenia lifts ban on imports of poultry products from China
- 14:48 ‘The biggest change in migration sector’ – Migration Service chief on structure's upcoming merger into new ministry
- 14:25 Sevan Startup Summit 2022 will not take place due to technical reasons
- 14:01 Ucom provides high-speed internet to a number of ACF "SOS - CHILDREN'S VILLAGES" centers
- 12:53 Next year state debt forecast to be 5 trillion 246 billion drams
- 12:16 Armenia-Turkey normalization to positively affect entire region – US State Department
- 12:09 Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Montenegro’s PM on Statehood Day
- 11:44 Parliament’s Council to convene session on applying to Constitutional Court for stripping opposition MPs of mandate
- 11:12 U.S. House set to vote on amendments calling for release of Armenian POWs, requiring reports on Azerbaijani war crimes
- 10:36 Wine routes to tell about Armenian winemaking by bringing a lot of tourists to Armenia
- 10:01 European Stocks - 12-07-22
- 10:00 US stocks down - 12-07-22
- 09:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-22
- 09:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 12-07-22
- 09:56 Oil Prices Down - 12-07-22
15:57, 07.06.2022
3263 views 15-year-old American-Armenian boy installs free book boxes across Armenia
10:15, 07.08.2022
2948 views Visit to El Jem Amphitheatre, quad biking in Sahara Desert: Journalists share their recent adventure travel in Tunisia
19:45, 07.08.2022
2877 views India supports resolution of NK conflict under OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship: Ambassador's exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
19:11, 07.07.2022
2706 views Any attempt for geopolitical changes in the region unacceptable for Iran – Pashinyan receives Iranian official
18:22, 07.07.2022
2584 views Vice President of Serbian meets with representatives of Armenian community, discusses development of relations