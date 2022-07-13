PM Pashinyan, EU Special Representative refer to steps aimed at peace and stability in South Caucasus  

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, the EU's Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin was also present at the meeting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minster.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and stability in the region.

At the meeting, reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the steps aimed at ensuring peace and stability. In particular, the sides exchanged thoughts on the results of the trilateral meetings held in Sochi with the mediation of the President of the Russian Federation and the President of the European Council in Brussels and the implementation of the agreements.

The consistent attention of the international community towards the protection of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories that have passed under the control of Azerbaijan was highlighted, in particular, the provision of the access of the UNESCO mission and international humanitarian organizations to the NK conflict zone, considering the steps already taken towards the destruction of a number of Armenian monuments.

The interlocutors also referred to the Armenian-Turkish normalization process.