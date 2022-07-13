Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July 2022

Armenia lifts ban on imports of poultry products from China

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia Georgi Avetisyan signed an order on July 12 on abolishing the ban on imports of live poultry, all types of poultry meat products, trade and hatching eggs, meat and bone meal, feed, additives, polymer and cardboard boxes from China.

The restrictions were lifted based on the information published by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).








