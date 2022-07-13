Next year state debt forecast to be 5 trillion 246 billion drams

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. According to the preliminary version of the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the state debt is forecast to be 5 trillion 246 billion drams next year, which comprises 58% of the gross domestic product (GDP), Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said during a meeting in the parliamentary standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs.

Tigran Khachatryan presented the composition of the state debt, its servicing process and the management in the field of finances.

The 2023 state debt will be serviced from domestic sources by 255 billion drams. Borrowed funds will be involved for debt servicing.

260 billion drams will be provided for servicing the state debt interests in 2023.

The minister said that previously foreign currency was prevailing in the composition of the state debt, but as a result of actions taken the Armenian dram has now its place in the composition of the state debt.

The minister said that fundamental reforms will soon be made in the composition of the state debt.