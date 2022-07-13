LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-22

LONDON, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.82% to $2360.00, copper price down by 3.04% to $7354.00, lead price down by 0.18% to $1938.50, nickel price down by 2.13% to $21374.00, tin price down by 2.62% to $25574.00, zinc price down by 0.85% to $3016.00, molybdenum price down by 0.59% to $36883.29, cobalt price stood at $60445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.