The fire in the warehouse of construction materials in the territory of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri has be

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The fire in the warehouse of construction materials in the territory of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri has been contained, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situation of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

"The fire is currently contained. An investigation will be carried out to find out the cause of the fire," the press service of the Ministry said.

On July 12, at 3:55 p.m., the Shirak Regional Crisis Management Center received an alert that a grassy area was burning in the territory of the Russian 102nd military base in Gyumri.

It was found that the warehouse of construction materials is on fire.