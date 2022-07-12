Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations hosts Disaster Preparedness Assessment Team of US European Command

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. A meeting-discussion was held today at the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations attended by heads of different units of the Ministry and the Disaster Preparedness Assessment Team of the US European Command, the ministry said in a news release.

The aim of the Team’s visit to Armenia is to implement nationwide assessment on the issues of the disaster preparedness.

The Team first visited Armenia in 2019. Now they are in Armenia to revise and make amendments to the assessment report made during the previous meeting.

The sides discussed the role of the Ministry of Emergency Situations during all types of dangers, as well as other issues relating to preparedness planning and response.